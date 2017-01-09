High school basketball action Jan. 10 and Jan. 13
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (12-6, 3-0) at Jena (13-6, 2-1)
Marksville (12-7, 2-1) at Buckeye (4-14, 0-3)
District 3-AA
Bunkie (5-14, 0-3) at Many (7-7, 2-1)
District 6-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (17-4) at Hicks (10-13) Non-District
District 5-C
St. Joseph (1-16) open
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 10
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (9-6, 1-0) at Jena (11-7, 1-0)
Marksville (8-10, 0-1) at Buckeye (10-6, 0-1)
District 3-AA
Bunkie (3-17, 0-2) at Many (6-5, 1-1)
District 6-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (14-7) at Hicks (11-14) Non District
District 5-C
St. Joseph (2-16) open
Girls Basketball
Friday, Jan. 13
District 3-AAA
Peabody (3-16, 0-2) at Avoyelles (12-6, 3-0)
Jena (13-6, 2-1) at Marksville (12-7, 2-1)
District 3-AA
Rapides (16-5, 2-0) at Bunkie (5-14, 0-3)
District 6-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (17-4, 0-0) at Grace Christian (15-5, 0-0)
District 5-C
St. Joseph (1-16) at Oak Hill (9-17) Non-District
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 13
District 3-AAA
Peabody (16-3, 1-0) at Avoyelles (9-6, 1-0)
Jena (11-7, 1-0) at Marksville (8-10, 0-1)
District 3-AA
Rapides (12-7, 2-0) at Bunkie (3-17, 0-2)
District 6-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (14-7, 0-0) at Grace Christian (16-10, 0-0)
District 5-C
St. Joseph (2-16) at Oak Hill (14-11) Non District