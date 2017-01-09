High school basketball action Jan. 10 and Jan. 13

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 10

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (12-6, 3-0) at Jena (13-6, 2-1)

Marksville (12-7, 2-1) at Buckeye (4-14, 0-3)

District 3-AA

Bunkie (5-14, 0-3) at Many (7-7, 2-1)

District 6-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (17-4) at Hicks (10-13) Non-District

District 5-C

St. Joseph (1-16) open

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 10

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (9-6, 1-0) at Jena (11-7, 1-0)

Marksville (8-10, 0-1) at Buckeye (10-6, 0-1)

District 3-AA

Bunkie (3-17, 0-2) at Many (6-5, 1-1)

District 6-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (14-7) at Hicks (11-14) Non District

District 5-C

St. Joseph (2-16) open

Girls Basketball

Friday, Jan. 13

District 3-AAA

Peabody (3-16, 0-2) at Avoyelles (12-6, 3-0)

Jena (13-6, 2-1) at Marksville (12-7, 2-1)

District 3-AA

Rapides (16-5, 2-0) at Bunkie (5-14, 0-3)

District 6-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (17-4, 0-0) at Grace Christian (15-5, 0-0)

District 5-C

St. Joseph (1-16) at Oak Hill (9-17) Non-District

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 13

District 3-AAA

Peabody (16-3, 1-0) at Avoyelles (9-6, 1-0)

Jena (11-7, 1-0) at Marksville (8-10, 0-1)

District 3-AA

Rapides (12-7, 2-0) at Bunkie (3-17, 0-2)

District 6-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (14-7, 0-0) at Grace Christian (16-10, 0-0)

District 5-C

St. Joseph (2-16) at Oak Hill (14-11) Non District