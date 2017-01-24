High School Basketball action Jan. 23 to Jan. 27

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 23

District 5-B

Glenmora (12-15, 3-1) 49 - Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6, 2-2) 44

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan. 23

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (19-8, 3-1) 68 - Glenmora (19-8, 2-2) 63

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 24

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (15-8, 6-2) at Bolton (1-19, 0-8)

Winnfield (21-2, 8-0) at Marksville (16-8, 6-2)

District 3-AA

Rosepine (14-9, 4-3) at Bunkie (5-18, 0-7)

District 5-C

St. Joseph (1-24, 0-0) at Plainview (20-5, 0-0)

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan.24

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (11-9, 3-3) at Bolton (9-9, 1-5)

Winnfield (6-16, 1-5) at Marksville (10-13, 2-4)

District 3-AA

Rosepine (6-16, 1-5) at Bunkie (4-21, 1-5)

District 5-C

St. Joseph (2-23, 0-0) at Plainview (2-20, 0-0)

Girls Basketball

Friday, Jan. 27

District 3-AAA

Buckeye (6-17, 2-5) at Avoyelles (15-8, 6-2)

Marksville (16-8, 6-2) at Peabody (6-19, 3-5)

District 3-AA

Bunkie (5-18, 0-7) at Menard (14-15, 2-6)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-6) at Harrisonburg (9-14) Non-District

District 5-C

St. Joseph (1-24, 0-0) at Reeves (0-0)

Boys Basketball

Friday, Jan. 27

District 3-AAA

Buckeye (12-9, 2-4) at Avoyelles (11-9, 3-3)

Marksville (10-13, 2-4) at Peabody (21-3, 6-0)

District 3-AA

Bunkie (4-21, 1-5) at Menard (17-10, 3-4)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (19-8) at Harrisonburg (4-19) Non-District

District 5-C

St. Joseph (2-23, 0-0) at Reeves (8-16, 0-0)