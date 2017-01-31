High School Basketball action Jan. 31 to Feb. 3
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (23-2, 10-0) at Avoyelles (17-8, 8-2)
Marksville (17-9, 7-3) at Vidalia (3-15, 2-8)
District 3-AA
Bunkie (5-19, 0-8) at Oakdale (17-8, 5-4)
District 5-B
Grace Christian (15-11, 0-5) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (21-6, 2-2)
District 5-C
Elizabeth (5-13, 0-2) at St. Joseph (1-26, 0-2)
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan.31
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (6-18, 1-7) at Avoyelles (13-9, 5-3)
Marksville (11-14, 3-5) at Vidalia (8-12, 4-4)
District 3-AA
Bunkie (5-21, 2-5) at Oakdale (11-12, 2-6)
District 5-B
Grace Christian (22-10, 5-0) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-8, 3-1)
District 5-C
Elizabeth (14-15, 2-0) at St. Joseph (2-25, 0-2)
Girls Basketball
Wednesday, Feb. 1
District 3-AA
Bunkie (5-19, 0-8) at Menard (14-16, 2-7)
Boys Basketball
Wednesday, Feb. 1
District 3-AA
Bunkie (5-21, 2-5) at Menard (17-11, 3-5)
Girls Basketball
Friday, Feb. 3
District 3-AAA
Jena (18-9, 7-3) at Avoyelles (17-8, 8-2)
Buckeye (6-20, 2-8) at Marksville (17-9, 7-3)
District 3-AA
Many (8-12, 3-6) at Bunkie (5-19, 0-8)
District 5-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (21-6, 2-2) at Oak Hill (15-17, 5-0)
District 5-C
Plainview (22-5, 2-0) a St. Joseph (1-26, 0-2)
Boys Basketball
Friday, Feb. 3
District 3-AAA
Jena (16-8, 8-1) at Avoyelles (13-9, 5-3)
Buckeye (12-11, 2-6) at Marksville (11-14, 3-5)
District 3-AA
Many (12-6, 6-1) at Bunkie (5-21, 2-5)
District 5-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-8, 3-1) at Oak Hill (17-14, 2-3)
District 5-C
Plainview (3-21, 1-1) at St. Joseph (2-25, 0-2)