High School Basketball action Jan. 31 to Feb. 3

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 31

District 3-AAA

Winnfield (23-2, 10-0) at Avoyelles (17-8, 8-2)

Marksville (17-9, 7-3) at Vidalia (3-15, 2-8)

District 3-AA

Bunkie (5-19, 0-8) at Oakdale (17-8, 5-4)

District 5-B

Grace Christian (15-11, 0-5) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (21-6, 2-2)

District 5-C

Elizabeth (5-13, 0-2) at St. Joseph (1-26, 0-2)

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan.31

District 3-AAA

Winnfield (6-18, 1-7) at Avoyelles (13-9, 5-3)

Marksville (11-14, 3-5) at Vidalia (8-12, 4-4)

District 3-AA

Bunkie (5-21, 2-5) at Oakdale (11-12, 2-6)

District 5-B

Grace Christian (22-10, 5-0) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-8, 3-1)

District 5-C

Elizabeth (14-15, 2-0) at St. Joseph (2-25, 0-2)

Girls Basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 1

District 3-AA

Bunkie (5-19, 0-8) at Menard (14-16, 2-7)

Boys Basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 1

District 3-AA

Bunkie (5-21, 2-5) at Menard (17-11, 3-5)

Girls Basketball

Friday, Feb. 3

District 3-AAA

Jena (18-9, 7-3) at Avoyelles (17-8, 8-2)

Buckeye (6-20, 2-8) at Marksville (17-9, 7-3)

District 3-AA

Many (8-12, 3-6) at Bunkie (5-19, 0-8)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (21-6, 2-2) at Oak Hill (15-17, 5-0)

District 5-C

Plainview (22-5, 2-0) a St. Joseph (1-26, 0-2)

Boys Basketball

Friday, Feb. 3

District 3-AAA

Jena (16-8, 8-1) at Avoyelles (13-9, 5-3)

Buckeye (12-11, 2-6) at Marksville (11-14, 3-5)

District 3-AA

Many (12-6, 6-1) at Bunkie (5-21, 2-5)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-8, 3-1) at Oak Hill (17-14, 2-3)

District 5-C

Plainview (3-21, 1-1) at St. Joseph (2-25, 0-2)