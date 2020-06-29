Louisiana 4-H announces winners of virtual contests

By: Tobie Blanchard

BATON ROUGE, La. — With elections held online, contests from the comfort of homes and nightly assemblies supported by broadband, 4-H University, held virtually June 22-25, looked a lot different this year.

This was the 106th annual event and the first not held on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge. 4-H’ers from across the state typically stay on campus for the week and participate in educational programs and contests, convene to elect new state officers and leadership boards, and take part in social activities.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H agents and volunteers decided to move the event online.

“The sheer magnitude of developing the virtual 4-H University took many dedicated 4-H professionals and IT specialists,” said Janet Fox, LSU AgCenter 4-H department head. “We all had a steep learning curve, but in the end, I’m so proud and amazed by the responsiveness of our 4-H professionals and the resilience of our 4-H members.”

The theme was Ignite Your Vision, and 675 4-H’ers participated in events throughout the week.

The 4-H’ers elected new state officers, who are Anna Little, of Winn Parish, president; Ty Hebert, of Vermilion Parish, vice president; Emily Deshotel, of Evangeline Parish, secretary; Avery Vandeven, of Tensas Parish, historian/reporter; and Mallory Meaux, of Vermilion Parish, parliamentarian.

Contest winners were:

4-H Has Talent: Antavion Moore, Bienville Parish.

Agriculture Demonstration: Zachary Birdwell and Madeline Mitchell, Natchitoches Parish.

Automotive: Emily Fontenot, Lafayette Parish.

Career Preparation Interview: John-Garrett Patrick, Concordia Parish.

Consumer Decision Making — Individual: Laney Emmels, Lafayette Parish.

Consumer Decision Making — Teams: Katie Louviere, Grant Rebstock and Cohen Terrebonne, Lafourche Parish.

Consumer Food Judging: Sydnee Louque, St. James Parish.

Dog and Cat Science: Ceyanna Brown, Cameron Parish.

Environmental Conservation Illustrated Talk: Alexis Ellis, St. Charles Parish.

Fashion Review — It’s SEW You: Chloe Litteral, Calcasieu Parish.

Fashion Review — Ready-to-Wear: Josie Camp, Winn Parish.

Fashion Review — Upcycled Fashion: A Recycling Project: Anna Little, Winn Parish.

Family and Consumer Sciences Demonstration: Annaclaire Zerangue, Lafayette Parish.

Fishing Sports — Team: Chelsea Johns, Garrett Lirette and Remi Larson, Iberville Parish.

Fishing Sports: Ethan Meche, St. Martin Parish.

Insect Identification: Emma Breaux, St. Martin Parish.

Louisiana Chef Demonstration: Katherine Anderson and Hannah Roquemore, Natchitoches Parish.

Meat Identification: Madisen Fabre, Pointe Coupee Parish.

Meat Identification — Team: Madisen Fabre, Sarah Moore and Hannah Theriot, Pointe Coupee Parish.

Outdoor Skills: Chance Fontenot, Natchitoches Parish.

Outdoor Skills — Team: Chance Fontenot, Teegan McKnight and George Nash, Natchitoches Parish.

Photography: Caitlyn Dionne, Calcasieu Parish.

Public Speaking — Any Subject: Colton Conley, Natchitoches Parish.

Public Speaking — Cooperative: Sean Myers, Acadia Parish.

Sports Broadcasting: Brayson Bourque and John-Michael Shiner, Vermilion Parish.

Teens Driving Teens to Safety: Jaclyn Best, Taylor James and Tarren Wiegand, Vernon Parish.