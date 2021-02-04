Annabelle Blanchard, 83, Evergreen

Funeral Mass for Annabelle Jeansonne Blanchard of Evergreen will take place at the Church of the Little Flower Catholic Church of Evergreen on Saturday, February 6th, 2021 beginning at 10:00am with Rev. Ramji Shoury officiating. Burial will take place at the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery.

Annabelle Blanchard, age 83, passed away at her home in Evergreen on Thursday, February 4th, 2021.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl Rogers (James), Gary Blanchard (Monica), and Pam Dufour all of Cottonport; sisters, Cynthia Gremillion of Moreauville and Burnell Rabalais of Plaucheville; her grandchildren, Brian Blanco, Philip Blanco, Eric Blanchard, Stephen Blanchard, Sarah Blanchard, and Heath Dufour; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews..

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wintis, Sr. and Edimas Aymond Jeansonne; and her five siblings.

Visitation will begin on Friday, February 5th, 2021 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport and resume the next morning at 9:00am.