APSB may replace Hessmer High roof

The “elementary wing” of the former Hessmer High School will apparently get one more temporary repair, but Avoyelles School District officials believe a new roof is in the building’s near future.

“It’s time to do something with it,” Maintenance Supervisor Steve Marcotte told the board’s Building & Lands Committee May 9. “It is to the point now that when we patch it, it doesn’t do any good anymore.”

Marcotte estimated the cost of a new roof for the building to be $150,000 to $200,000. He said there is no money in the board’s long-term capital improvement plan until 2019.

The building currently houses the Avoyelles Virtual Academy Program -- an alternative school for expelled and long-term suspended students.

Dauzat said the district may not renew the program or may want to move it to another site, should a potential buyer or other user be interested in the building. Other than the roof, the building is in excellent shape, Marcotte noted.

It was pointed out that even if the building is vacated, the School Board would still have to replace the roof before it could sell or lease it.

“Can we make it two or three years,” Dauzat asked Marcotte.

REPAIRS COST $25,000-30,000

Marcotte said even a temporary fix would cost $25,000 to $30,000, which he said can probably be covered with maintenance funds. That repair should allow the roof to last a few more years, but “it needs to be the next project on the 10-year plan,” he added.

The committee referred the matter to the Finance Committee to confirm a funding source for the emergency repairs.

In other business, the committee was told that a final inspection was done at the former parish detention center near Bunkie.

District Attorney Charles Riddle has sent a letter to Sheriff Doug Anderson instructing APSO to return four central air conditioning units that were removed when the detention center was closed. Marcotte said the units were apparently installed by Sheriff Bill Belt many years ago. However, because they were central units and not window units, once installed they became part of the structure. The agreement with the sheriff’s department requires that any permanent improvement remain with the property.

Marcotte said the Town of Simmesport is currently looking at the former school/former prison there, but no formal offer to purchase the property has been made.

He said appraisals on other former school sites should be finished soon.