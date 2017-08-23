Assessor prepares Road Dist. 2 for higher taxes

Property owners in eastern Avoyelles may be in for a bit of “sticker shock” when their 2017 tax bills arrive later this year. The jump in taxes is due to voter approval last fall of a 30-mill property tax for parish and municipal roads and streets.

To lessen that shock, Assessor Heath Pastor is sending out letters to those property owners in Wards 6, 7, 8 and 11, which comprises the new parish Road District 2.

“This is a big thing,” Pastor said. “We haven’t had something like this in awhile, where we have had a significant increase in a millage rate. That is why we are sending letters.” The letters started going out late this past week and will continue this week.

The 30-mill tax also affects property owners in Simmesport, Moreauville and Plaucheville.

“The new tax represents a 40 percent increase in the millage rate in that area,” Pastor added.

For example, a homeowner with a $100,000 home covered under Homestead Exemption located in the unincorporated part of the parish would have paid $170 in property taxes this past year and will owe $245 in 2017 taxes due to the 30-mill increase.

Pastor said about 5,400 parcels of property are affected.

The Road District 2 tax was approved for 10 years and generates about $782,000 a year.

The Road District sold $1 million in bonds this year to start working on priority projects within the district, rather than wait until property taxes are collected in early 2018. The first major project completed with Road District funds was the completion of work on the Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff that was not included in a state project.

Pastor said there are about 2,000 property transfers a year in Avoyelles Parish. New property owners need to be sure the Assessor’s Office has their correct mailing address and that those eligible for Homestead Exemption have signed up for it.