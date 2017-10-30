Avoyelles Police Jury can regulate pumping from waterways

If it wants to, the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury can establish a game and fish commission and regulate pumping out of the streams and waterways of the parish, an Attorney General’s opinion says.

Police Jury President Charles Jones relayed that opinion to jurors at their Oct. 10 meeting. There was little discussion and no action taken.

The issue of whether adjacent landowners’ ability to pump water from a flowing stream could be restricted has been raised a few times since a low-water period a couple of years ago left some fishing boats mired in mud.

There was no fish kill during that time, but conservation groups and local camp owners and fishermen there were concerned that an ecological disaster could occur if pumping is not regulated.

Spring Bayou Restoration Team President Jim Landry was pleased with the AG’s opinion and expressed hope that the Police Jury would take steps to protect the recreational area.

Part of what is called the Spring Bayou Complex is a state wildlife management area, but much of it is not.

State law allows “riparian” landowners -- those adjacent to a running stream -- to use water from that stream for “agriculture, aquaculture and for other customary purposes,” the opinion states. “However, this right is subject to limitations in times of scarcity.”

The AG’s opinion finds that the Police Jury has authority to “establish a local fame and fish preserve and corresponding commission, which has concurrent jurisdiction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission over the preserve.”

REGULATE WITHDRAWAL

The state, through its commission “may authorize the regulation of withdrawals of running waters and navigable waters by riparian landowners.”

One juror recalled an adjacent landowner to Spring Bayou once told jurors that he could “pump the lake dry” if he wanted to, and the jury couldn’t stop him.

The AG’s opinion appears to indicate the landowner may have been mistaken in his assertion.

Landry said SBRT only wants to protect the lake and stream from severe damage.

There was an allegation -- never substantiated -- that water was being pumped out of Spring Bayou to flood an area for duck hunting at a time when the lake was already low.

“When the water is flowing over the dam, they can pump as much as they want,” Landry said. “When there’s a drought, there has to be somebody that can restrict pumping to protect the fish and recreation area.”

A key finding in the opinion addresses the landowners’ rights to pump water from the streams and lakes.

While stating the landowners have a right to use the water, and that they are to return the water to its original channel, that us “cannot be exercised to the detriment of others, particularly other riparian landowners.”

The opinion specifically states that the landowner “may not exhaust the supply of water, make the water unsuitable for the use of the public or other riparian owners, obstruct the flow or take such quantities of water that other riparian owners are likely to sustain damage.

“If he does, he is answerable to damages and injunction,” the opinion continued.

The public as a whole or concerned individuals do not have legal standing to claim a “property interest in the fish and wildlife that are at large in public waters.”

STATE OWNS FISH/GAME

However, the state does.

“The uncaught fish and wildlife are the wards of the state, and it is the state that has the property interest to recover for their mistreatment or to seek an injunction for their protection.”

The second part of the opinion deals with whether the Police Jury can regulate withdrawals from the waterways.

It can, but only through “a local game and fish preserve commission and only with the concurrence of the state through the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Commission.”

The Legislature has adopted laws allowing a police jury “to establish, maintain and operate game and fish preserves on lands and waterbodies wholly located within the parish.”

Those local commissions have authority to “make rules and regulations for the government, regulation and control of the preserve and for the conservation, protection and propagation of game and fish in the preserve.”

Those rules and regulations must be approved and adopted by the Wildlife & Fisheries Commission to become effective.

Even if the local parish governing body chooses not to create a local fish and game commission, the state “may regulate withdrawals of all running waters in the state by riparian landowners and non-riparians alike” because the “preservation and conservation of fish and wildlife is a legitimate basis for regulation of withdrawals of running waters and one which Louisiana courts have found is included in the state’s police power.”

In concluding the opinion, Assistant Attorney General Harry J. Vorhoff wrote that “the Police Jury may propose this regulation to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission directly or it may create a local game and fish preserve and propose such regulation through that corresponding commission.”