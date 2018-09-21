Avoyelles Police Jury to remove Atrium palm trees

The stately palm trees in the Atrium behind the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse will soon be only a fond memory.

When one of the trio of palms fell in a recent windstorm, it was discovered that the tree was unhealthy -- which could have contributed to it falling down and damaging a building’s roof.

An inspection of the other two indicated they may also be in the twilight of their lives and should come down.

The Avoyelles Police Jury discussed the need to remove the remaining two of the “three sisters” palm trees during its agenda-setting committee on Sept. 6. The jury authorized seeking quotes on the removals at its meeting this past Tuesday (Sept. 11).

“We will have to take the other two trees down,” Police Jury President Charles Jones said. “We were told that their condition makes them a threat. Once we know they pose a danger, we have to remove them.”

Jones said the jury has not been given an estimate on the cost to remove the trees, but was told specialized equipment must be used to safely take down the palms.

INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENTS

In other committee action, the jurors discussed a proposed intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Bunkie.

Under that agreement, Bunkie will mow and maintain the grass of about seven pieces of parish-owned adjudicated property inside the city limits. In exchange, the Police Jury will provide heavy equipment, labor and fuel for an equal amount of work on municipal projects.

Jones said both government entities will be responsible for accurately keeping track of the time and equipment use for the work they do for the other entity to ensure there is a fair exchange of services under the agreement.

The jurors were also told that an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Mansura has been approved by both parties. This will enable the parish library to open a branch in the town’s Railroad Depot Museum building.

The new library branch is expected to open in about two months, after new book shelves are built and installed.

Mansura is currently seeking railroad and history-related items to be displayed in the recently renovated depot.