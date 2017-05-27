Barbry pleads not guilty to federal embezzlement charge

Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Chairman Joey Barbry pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he embezzled more than $1,000 from a tribe-owned organization. His court appearance was on May 23 in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.

Barbry was indicted on May 11 and relieved of his duties as tribal administrator. However, he remains in his elected position as tribal chairman. He has been allowed to remain out of jail while awaiting trial on condition that he submit to monitored drug rehab treatment and counseling.

No trial date has been set. Barbry is being represented by Pineville attorney George Higgins III.

The alleged theft occurred between June and November 2014 and reportedly involved checks being written to a tribe-owned finance company with insufficient funds to cover them. The indictment did not reveal the amount, only that it was in excess of $1,000.

If convicted, Barbry could be sentenced to five years in prison and fined $250,000.