Avoyelles High cancels next two football games due to COVID

The latest victim of COVID-19 is the Avoyelles High School football program.

The school announced on Facebook Thursday afternoon that it was suspending all football activities, including canceling tonight's scheduled game with Lakeview High in Campti and next week's game in Port Barre, as well as the JV game on Monday.

"We will re-evaluate next Friday," the announcement noted.

"The safety of our athletes and all students continues to be of utmost importance," the post continued. "We will issue refunds for any tickets sold for Monday night’s JV game. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at 318.985.2363 or mrachal@avoyellespsb.com."

The Mustangs are at least the fourth area high school team to temporarily halt football due to COVID. Mamou High in Evangeline Parish and Peabody and Pineville high schools in Rapides Parish have also had a COVID case that forced them to cancel games.