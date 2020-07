14 more cases were added to the Avoyelles Parish total of Covid cases today

Deaths remain at 14

Avoyelles area results:

Avoyelles: 386 cases (+8) / 14 deaths (same)

Catahoula: 195 (+1) cases / 3 deaths (same)

Concordia: 118 cases (+1) / 6 deaths (same)

Evangeline: 228 cases (+12) / 1 death (same)

La Salle: 104 cases (+3) / 0 deaths

Rapides: 1,678 cases (+25) / 67 deaths (+1)

St. Landry: 763 (+47) / 57 deaths (same)