30 new cases and another death for Avoyelles Parish

Avoyelles Parish had 30 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional COVID-related death in Friday's update from the state health department. If there is any "good news" in those numbers, it would be that the noon update was based on 850 test results -- or 3.5 percent positive results.

However, as the state has noted previously, one-day positivity rates are not particularly useful. Weekly rates give a clearer picture of the level of COVID in a community.

Of the new cases, 27 were in 808 molecular tests and categorized as "confirmed." The other three were found in 42 rapid-result antigen tests, still classified as "probable" at this point due to the test having a small rate of false positives. The parish's 73rd COVID-related death is in the "confirmed" category.

The parish's pandemic totals as of Friday are 2,325 cases (2,189/136) and 73 deaths (71/2).

The state's pandemic totals as of Friday are 264,191 cases and 6,767 deaths, counting both "confirmed" and "probable" test results.