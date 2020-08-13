Aug. 13 COVID numbers for Avoyelles: 1,128 cases, 34 deaths, 15,882 tests

The number of COVID cases in Avoyelles since the pandemic began in March was at 1,128, according to the Louisiana Department of Health's noon update Thursday (Aug. 13), representing a 21-case increase since Wednesday's report. The number of COVID-related deaths in the parish remained at 34.

The parish had conducted 15,882 coronavirus tests as of the Thursday update.

Statewide totals showed a one-day increase of 1,135 cases and 41 deaths, to new totals of 135,439 cases and 4,279 deaths.