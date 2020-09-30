Avoyelles adds two COVID-related deaths, only one new case

Another good day in the number of new COVID cases and positivity rate for Wednesday's update for Avoyelles Parish was marred by the addition of two more fatalities to the parish's death toll from the disease.

Avoyelles had only one new case out of 88 test results in the daily report from the Loiuisiana Department of Health, raising the official number of cases to 1,529. The number of deaths is now 57. The parish has tested 23,637 individuals since March.

The statewide numbers for Wednesday were 166,033 cases, 5,321 deaths and 2,317,179 tests.