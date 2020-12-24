Avoyelles' Christmas Eve COVID update: 22 new cases, no deaths

COVID didn't take Christmas Eve off.

In today's update from the Louisiana Department of Health, Avoyelles Parish had another double-digit increase of 22 cases (18 by molecular tests, four by antigen tests). Thankfully, there were no additional deaths in Thursday's report.

The parish's totals for the nine-month pandemic as of Christmas Eve are 2,546 cases (2,366 / 180) and 85 deaths (82 / 3).

The percent of positive tests in the 281 results in Thursday's report tend to confirm what health officials have been preaching -- COVID is very present in the community. Don't take unnecessary risks and don't drop your guard.

The overwhelming majority of tests are still the molecular ones that have been around since the beginning of the pandemic. These are the "confirmed" results noted in the LDH report. The positive rate for the 262 molecular tests in Thursday's update is 6.8 percent. The positive rate in the 19 antigen tests -- still categorized as "probable" for COVID by the state -- was 21 percent. The combined rate is 7.8 percent positive. The state does not include antigen test results when determining a parish's weekly positive rate.

The state's pandemic totals as of Thursday were 296,499 (271,177 / 25,322) cases and 7,272 (6,918 / 354) deaths since March. Statewide there were 2,562 additional cases, confirmed and probable, and 46 deaths since Wednesday's report.