Avoyelles' confirmed COVID cases reduced by one in Nov. 23 report

Monday's COVID update for Avoyelles Parish may seem like good news, but there have been similar reports that end up being a lull before a storm.

The state health department reduced the number of COVID cases in the parish by one confirmed case. That was the only change from Sunday's report.

We may be wrong, but when this has happened in the past few weeks there is a "catch up" report with a double-digit increase.

As of Monday, Avoyelles' pandemic total is 2,018 total cases -- 1945 confirmed and 73 probable. There have been 65 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths caused by COVID-19.

State officials are saying Louisiana is experiencing the "third wave" of COVID. The number of hospitalizations jumped by over 50 from Sunday's report, to 1,072, with 114 on ventilators. The state's pandemic totals as of Monday are 221,160 cases and 6,284 deaths.