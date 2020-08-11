Avoyelles Covid for Aug. 11: 1,096 cases, 32 deaths, 14,910 tests

A glitch in reporting Monday's COVID updated numbers was apparently fixed, as Avoyelles Parish saw its number of cases jump by 26, to 1096, in the state's update at noon Tuesday (Aug. 11). The number of deaths remained at 32, where it has been since Sunday. Records indicate 14,910 Avoyelleans have been tested for coronavirus, whichi is approximately 1/3 of the parish's population. Of those tested, over 7.3 percent of tests have been positive.

As of the Tuesday update, there have been 133,125 COVID cases in the state with 4,195 deaths since the pandemic began in March. There are 1,335 hospitalized with 214 of those on ventilators.