Avoyelles Parish's pandemic case total was reduced by one "probable" COVID case with no additional cases among 105 tests in Friday's update from the state health department.

The parish's pandemic totals as of Friday were 3,973 cases (3,481/492) and 121 deaths (112/9). The state's totals were 439,737 cases as the death toll inched closer to 10,000 with 9,988.