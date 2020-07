The 13-case one-day increase in Avoyelles Parish's official coronavirus pandemic numbers raised the total to 460. The parish's COVID-related death toll remained at 16.

The parish has conducted 6,844 tests.

The statewide totals as of noon Friday were 74,636 cases since March with 3,272 deaths. There are 1,117 COVID victims in hospitals across the state, with 122 of those on ventilators.