Avoyelles COVID count for Aug. 12: 1107 cases, 34 deaths, 15,400 tests

There were only 11 more cases added to Avoyelles Parish's five-month total of coronavirus cases in today's (Aug. 12) noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health, enough to push us across the 1,100 mark to 1,107. However, there were two more deaths in that report, bringing that total to 34.

The parish's COVID numbers also passed another milemarker by conducting over 15,000 tests, with that number now at 15,400.

Statewide totals showed a one-day increase of 1,179 cases and 43 deaths, to new totals of 134,304 cases and 4,238 deaths.

The state also updated the by-race numbers for the parish.

Although African Americans account for about 30 percent of Avoyelles' population, they make up 50 percent of the 34 deaths. Whites are 66 percent of the population and also 17 (50 percent) of the deaths. There have been no deaths of "other race" Avoyelleans, according to the state statistics.

The by-race stats for total number of cases is not accurate due to over 15 percent of victims' race being unknown. Of those where the race is known, approximately 34 percent are black, 37 percent are white, 17 percent unknown and 13 percent "other" race.