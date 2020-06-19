Avoyelles COVID count hits 200

Although the state admitted its COVID count has included duplicate test results and victims from out-of-state, Avoyelles Parish's numbers jumped to 200 in today's report from the Louisiana Department of Health -- but those figures will be double-checked by a local official.

The effort to catch duplicates resulted in a statewide drop of 119 cases, to 48,515. There have been 2,872 deaths.

Avoyelles' numbers increased from 193 cases to 200, which reflects a two-day total. The state did not release a report on Thursday because it was reviewing data to catch duplicate results. The number of COVID-related deaths increased to 10 on Wednesday and remained at that number in Friday's report.

The state's coronavirus update website tells visitors the "LDH has implemented a new process for improved de-duplication and parish assignment of data received from labs around the state. In doing so, LDH identified a total of 1,666 existing duplicate cases as well as cases of out-of-state residents. These have been removed in the updated case count today."

Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said he will review the list of all cases attributed to Avoyelles to determine if all duplicates have been removed. He said the last time he did an itemized review he found over 35 duplicate results on individuals who had already tested positive for the disease. Although he suspects the 200 number still includes duplications, he will know for sure after he completes his review.

Frank said the parish has had its 11th COVID-related fatality. An elderly woman died earlier today and will probably be included in the state report on Saturday.

Avoyelles' increase in cases could also be a result of a successful and aggressive testing program that has now seen over 4,000 tests conducted throughout the parish.

In a local analysis of COVID in the eight Central Louisiana parishes as of this past Monday, Office of Public Health Regional Administrator Dr. David Holcombe reported Avoyelles ranked high in total cases, deaths, number of tests and percent of positive results in its tests in a review of statistics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avoyelles ranked low in the percent of its population that has been tested.

At that time, Avoyelles had 185 cases and nine deaths. Rapides had 1,145 cases and Winn had 212. Rapides had 41 deaths. Concordia was third with six.

Winn had the highest percent of its tests come back positive for COVID-19 with 18.8 and Avoyelles was second with 15.2 percent.

Winn also ranked first in the percent of its population tested, 10 percent. Avoyelles was fifth out of the eight parishes with 8.3 tested at that time.

A national "COVID tracking" report on Monday found 23 states -- including Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida -- had seen an increase in new infections since many states began relaxing COVID-suppression measures. There were 10 with rates remaining the same and the rest were seeing decreases in new infections.

The uptick in cases has been blamed for recent stock market falls.

While some are calling the current increases a "second wave" of the coronavirus, the Raymond James Financial investment analysts told its clients it is actually "another swell that is part of the 'first wave' of this virus."

The investment bank said it doubts there will be a return to nationwide or statewide shutdowns prior to the Nov. 3 elections, but added, "some states may choose to halt advances in the next phases of reopenings" and some local governments could implement shutdowns.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will be making a decision in the next few days as to whether to extend "Phase 2" beyond June 26 or enter "Phase 3" of the state's reopening process from the COVID-19 emergency orders.