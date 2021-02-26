Avoyelles' COVID count jumps by 31

After several days of single-digit increases in new COVID cases, Avoyelles Parish saw a 31-case increase in the Friday update from the state health department.

The Department of Corrections reported 28 new cases of COVID at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport in its Friday report.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 364 tests -- 345 molecular with 30 positives and 19 rapid result tests with one positive.

The parish's pandemic totals as of Friday are 3,896 cases (3430/466) and 117 deaths (111 confirmed by molecular tests and six considered "probable" from rapid result tests). The state's pandemic totals were 428,592 cases and 9,587 deaths.

The Cottonport prison's pandemic totals as of Friday were 578 positive tests for inmates and 101 positives for staff. There have been three COVID-related inmate deaths and two staff deaths. A large majority of those cases are asymptomatic. The DOC reports that 1,417 inmates have been tested and 335 staff have been tested for COVID.

COVID infection is more likely to be identified in a DOC facility than in the general community because testing is less voluntary. Inmates are tested if they exhibit any symptoms associated with the virus or if they are known to have been exposed to an inmate who tested positive for COVID. In the general public, testing is voluntary. Many asymptomatic COVID cases are never tested and identified, which is why preventive measures such as wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are important.