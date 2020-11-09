Avoyelles COVID count reduced by two in Nov. 9 report

The Monday COVID update for Avoyelles Parish almost didn't exist. There were no additional test results since the Sunday update. The state did reduce the parish's total number of cases from 1801 to 1799. The number of COVID-related deaths remained at 65.

The Monday-to-Monday figures for the parish showed 43 cases, three deaths and 1,595 test results since the Nov. 2 report. That represents a positive rate of 2.7 percent during that period.

The state's pandemic totals as of Monday are 188,352 cases, 5,819 deaths and almost 2.9 million tests.

Elsewhere in the nation, the number of COVID cases are surging