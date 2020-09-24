Avoyelles COVID daily update for Sept. 24: six cases, 1 death, 1.8% positivity

What would have been a very good daily update in Avoyelles Parish's battle against COVID was spoiled by one bit of bad news.

The parish had only six new cases out of a group of 339 tests in today's (Sept. 24) update from the Louisiana Department of Health. That is a snapshot positivity rate of almost 1.8 percent. However, among the good news of low increase and low positivity there was another COVID-related death for the parish, bringing the death toll to 54 since the parish's first fatality on March 21. The official COVID count is 1,497 cases, bringing the parish probably within a day of crossing the 1,500 mark. There have been 22,777 tests administered, also bringing the parish within a day of reaching 23,000 tests.

In its additional mid-week reports, the Health Department noted that of the 53 deaths the parish had as of Monday (Sept. 21), 30 were white, 22 were black and one is "other" race -- usually Asian or Native American.

The all-important two-week positivity rating report still puts Avoyelles well over the 5 percent threshold for relaxing COVID restrictions on bars and allowing for inside nursing home visits.

For the week of 9/3-9/9, the official positivity rating was 6.4 percent. For the week of 9/10-9/16, the parish showed improvement but was still at 6.2 percent positive results in the tests administered.

As of Thursday, the state had 163,222 cases, seen 5,241 COVID-related deaths and had tested 2,236,310 people since the pandemic began in March.