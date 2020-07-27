Avoyelles COVID for Monday: 842 cases, 24 deaths, 11,653 tests

After receiving an update with a 47-case jump over the weekend, Monday's noon report showing a 15-case increase was almost "good news" for Avoyelles Parish. As of Monday, the Crossroads Parish has had 842 coronavirus infections since the pandemic hit Louisiana in March. Most of those have occurred in the past two months. There have been 24 COVID-related deaths in the parish.

Police Jury President Kirby Roy said Avoyelles currently has the second-highest testing rate in the state. There have been 11,653 tests, giving the parish a 7.2 percent positivity rate for tests taken.

Statewide totals for Monday were 109,917 cumulative cases with 3,674 deaths. There were 1,600 victims in hospitals with 208 of those on ventilators.