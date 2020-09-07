Avoyelles' COVID numbers show little change from Sunday report

With only 26 test results since the Sunday update, Avoyelles Parish had only four new coronavirus cases in the official report from the Louisiana Department of Health today (Sept. 7). There were no additional deaths.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals as of Monday were 1,331 cases, 47 deaths and 19,809 tests.

Statewide there were 305 new cases, bringing the total to 153,177. There were only 12 deaths overnight, bring that total to 4,942. There have been 1,963,333 COVID tests in the state since the pandemic began in March.