Avoyelles COVID for Sept. 15: five new cases, no deaths

It was another good report for Avoyelles Parish when the Louisiana Department of Health released its COVID-19 update at noon today (Sept. 15).

The parish had five new cases out of 147 test results since the Monday update for a one-day positivity rate of 3.4 percent. There were no additional deaths, leaving the overall official totals at 1,431 cases, 49 deaths and 21,189 tests.

The state's one-day positivity rate was 3.36 percent. The state's overall pandemic totals are 158,318 cases, 5,108 deaths and 2,091,023 tests. Of that total number of cases, approximately 18,000 are considered steill active.