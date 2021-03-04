Avoyelles COVID on Thursday: six new cases, no additional deaths

Avoyelles Parish's COVID update from the state Thursday reported only six new cases out of 420 test results. The group that counts -- the 386 molecular tests used to determine the parish's official weekly positive rate -- had only four new cases, for a one-day positive rate of just over 1 percent. There were two cases among 34 rapid result tests, for a snapshot positive rate of almost 6 percent.

The parish's pandemic total since the first case was identified on March 21 is 3,938 cases (3,460/478) and 118 deaths (111/7). The state's cumulative total is 432,527 cases and 9,686 deaths.