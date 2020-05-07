Avoyelles COVID total back up to 74 Thursday; still seven deaths

The number of positive test results for coronavirus in Avoyelles Parish ticked up one, to 74, while the deaths assigned to the parish remained at seven in official results released by the state today.

Those numbers have been called into question by some parish officials who believe the number is higher than actual cases of the virus due to people being tested more than once, causing multiple positive test results. The number of deaths may also be changed as one victim who worked in Avoyelles was a resident of another parish.

Avoyelles remains in the middle of the COVID numbers when compared to its seven adjacent neighbors.

In this area, Rapides Parish had 316 positive tests with 11 deaths, St. Landry had 203 cases with 49 deaths and Pointe Coupee had 120 with 17 deaths. Evangeline had 64 positive tests with one death, Catahoula had 46 with two deaths and Concordia had 42 cases and four deaths. LaSalle has the fewest reported cases at 30 and has had no deaths attributed to the disease.

As of Thursday there had been 1,223,642 reported cases of COVID-19 and 73,275 deaths in the United States. Louisiana had 30,652 cases and 2,135 deaths.