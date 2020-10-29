Avoyelles' COVID update for Thursday has 2.9% positive rate

Avoyelles Parish's COVID rate for the daily updates returned to under 3 percent in Thursday's report from the Louisiana Department of Health. The parish had nine new cases in the 306 test results used for the state's report, for a positive rate of 2.9 percent. That was the same as the state's one-day rate for Thursday, with 392 new cases out of 13,396 test results.

It was a much better report than the combined 36 cases in 350 tests of the previous three days.

Avoyelles continued its streak of no additional COVID-related deaths since Oct. 11, keeping that number at 62. The parish's pandemic total since March is 1,754 cases out of 28,678 tests.

That state has had 181,837 cases, 5,694 deaths and 2,747,418 individuals tested.