Avoyelles endures saddest day -- three more die from COVID

Even though the number of new COVID cases was "only" 13 in the Louisiana Department of Health update at noon today (July 23), it will still rank as one of the worst days for Avoyelles Parish during the COVID-19 pandemic. The parish's death toll jumped by three overnight, to 23 -- one of the deadliest days of the four-month pandemic.

The parish has now had 754 cases of the virus since the first one occurred in March.

Social media posts and "grapevine" news would indicate many, if not most, in the parish at least know someone who has been infected with the coronavirus.