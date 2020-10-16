Avoyelles' Friday COVID update: 4 new cases, no additional deaths, 1.7 positive rate

It is another good day for Avoyelles Parish in the Friday COVID update from the state. Out of 239 test results, the parish had only four new cases -- an optimistic 1.7 percent positive rate for that day's results.

This continues an overall "good news" string of results that indicates the presence of COVID-19 -- while not eradicated -- is diminishing. Health authorities and COVID researchers are still cautioning communities to maintain vigilance and continue the COVID-control measures that appear to be wining the war with the virus. Louisiana has seen firsthand what can happen when we declare victory and stop fighting with the Phase 2 spike that we are just now recovering from.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals as of Friday were 1,656 cases, 62 deaths and 26,627 individuals tested. The state's totals are 174,638 cases, 5,527 deaths and 2,562,564 tested.

The state does not release an update on Saturday. Sunday's updates will include all test results reported from noon Friday to noon Sunday.