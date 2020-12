The Friday update from the Louisiana Department of Health reports Avoyelles Parish had 24 additional cases -- 18 confirmed and six probable -- and no additional deaths since Thursday.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals are 2,220 cases (2,104 confirmed/116 probable) and 70 deaths (68/2).

Statewide totals are 247,166 cases (232,479/14,698) and 6,458 deaths (6,274/274).