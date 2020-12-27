Avoyelles has 10 percent positive rate since Christmas Eve

There had only been 70 COVID test results for Avoyelles Parish since Christmas Eve, but seven of those molecular tests were positive for what is called the Plague of 2020. There was only one antigen test in the latest update, and it was negative for the virus.

As of Sunday, Avoyelles' nine-month pandemic totals were 2,553 cases (2,373 "confirmed" by molecular tests, 180 "probable" from antigen tests) and 85 deaths (82 / 3)

The state has had almost 300,000 tests, with 274,000 "confirmed." There have been 7,291 deaths (6,936/355) since March.

There was no update from the state on Christmas Day and there is no update on Saturday.