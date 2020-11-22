Avoyelles has 22 new COVID cases over the weekend

This Sunday's weekend update for Avoyelles Parish saw the parish's official "total" number of identified COVID cases since March pass the 2,000 mark. The good news in the COVID war is that the parish has gone a week with no additional deaths from the virus.

The two-day report on COVID test results revealed 22 new cases -- 17 confirmed and five probable -- for Avoyelles. Statewide there were 3,478 new cases and 27 additional deaths in test results released for Saturday and Sunday. There are 967 COVID patients in hospital with 105 on ventilators.

The increase in infections and deaths has prompted state officials to declare that the "third wave" of the virus has arrived in Louisiana. Other states have been setting daily records for infections and hospitalizations for several weeks.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals are 2,019 total cases, with 1946 classified as confirmed and 73 still "probable." There have been 65 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths related to COVID since March.

Statewide totals, confirmed and probable, are 220,192 cases and 6,260 deaths.