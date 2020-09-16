Avoyelles has 3 more COVID deaths

Three deaths and nine positive results out of 68 tests spelled a downturn for Avoyelles Parish in its war on COVID today.

As of the Wednesday update, Avoyelles had a pandemic total of 1,440 cases, 52 deaths and 21,257 tests.

With a focus on current positivity rates, Avoyelles' Tuesday-Wednesday update reflected a 13.2 percent positive rate in the 68 new test results. The parish's snapshot positivity had been in single digits for most of the past several days.

In looking at the past two weeks' positivty rates, the Louisiana Department of Health shows Avoyelles with a 6.9 percent rate for Aug. 27-Sept. 2 and 6.5 percent for Sept. 3-9. The goal is to have two weeks of 5 percent or lower positivity in recent test results.

The Health Department did not include the last three deaths in its Wedneday update of deaths by race. It's by-race report still shows 28 fatalities were white, 20 were black and one was "other" race.

Statewide the pandemic totals are 158,826 cases, 5,126 deaths and 2,114,145 tests. There are approximately 13,256 active COVID cases in the state, according to the LDH.

The Wednesday update showed hurricane-ravaged Beauregard, Vernon, Calcasieu and Acadia parishes were removed from the red "high" category for COVID infections. Beauregard is now "moderate," joining St. James Parish in that category. The other three southwestern parishes join E. Carroll as "moderately high" parishes.