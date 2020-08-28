Avoyelles has 'good' day in COVID count

If there is any such thing as a "good" day in the coronavirus pandemic, today's update for Avoyelles Parish might qualify.

The parish had seven new cases and no additional deaths, bringing its five-month official totals to 1,268 cases and 43 deaths. The Friday update is based on 438 new test results, giving the Crossroads Parish an optimistic 1.7 percent positivity rate in the one-day results.

State and local health officials have pointed out that while good results are encouraging, until there is a string of such daily results it would be premature to declare victory over the virus.

Statewide there were 627 new cases, 30 additional deaths and 10,275 new tests for a one-day positivity rate of 6.1 percent, bring the state's pandemic totals to 146,243 cases, 4,741 deaths and 1,828,418 tests.