Avoyelles has 'good day' in war on COVID: 936 tests, 29 cases, 3% positive report

Avoyelles Parish is still seeing daily double-digit increases in its COVID numbers, but it appears the current "wave" has lessened.

As expected, the parish was not fortunate enough to have a no-show Monday followed by a similar light report on Tuesday. The parish had 936 test results in Tuesday's update from the state health department. Only a few weeks ago that number of tests would most likely have revealed a shocking number of new cases possibly reach 100. Instead, there were only 29 total cases -- 17 in the 867 molecular tests and 12 in the parish's 69 rapid-result antigen tests.

This reflects a positive rate in the molecular tests -- the one used to compute the parish's official weekly positive rate -- of just under 2 percent for the one-day report. Even including the antigen tests -- which had a 17 percent positive rate -- the parish had just over 3 percent positive for the day.

The state has noted that one-day reports can be misleading. Multiple reports over a week or so provide a more accurate picture of COVID's presence in the community.

The parish's last official weekly positive rate, for Dec. 31-Jan. 6, was 12.0 percent. The state will release the rate for Jan. 7-13 tomorrow.

At his point, the goal is to drop below 10 percent with the next goal to return to under 5 percent, where Avoyelles was prior to the "third wave" striking the state.

As of Tuesday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals since March 2020 are 3,225 total cases (2,869/356) and 100 deaths (95/5). The state's totals are 372,089 cases (328,860/43,229) and 8,324 deaths (7,833/491).