Avoyelles has only one new COVID case in Tuesday update

Any daily update with less than one positive result out of 100 cases is an exceptionally good report. Avoyelles had such an exceptionally good report Tuesday, with one case out of 108 tests.

Even better is that there were no new cases in the 73 molecular tests -- the results used to determine the parish's official weekly positive rate. The lone new case was in the 35 rapid result tests, classified as "probable" cases by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The number of cases since March 2020 was 3,857 (3,396 / 461) and 117 deaths (111 / 6). The state's totals were 426,048 cases and 9,503 deaths.