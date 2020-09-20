Avoyelles has seven new cases, no additional deaths, in COVID weekend update

Avoyelles Parish maintained what has become an average COVID update with only seven new cases found in 140 test results over the weekend. The gave the parish a positivity rate of 5 percent for those tests included in the update.

The parish's overall total since the pandemic began in March is 1,468 cases, 53 deaths and 21,985 tests.

The state's totals are 161,218 cases, 5,198 deaths and 2,177,960 tests since March. The state's weekend results were 928 cases, 26 deaths and 32,013 tests.