Avoyelles has six COVID cases out of 447 tests on Thursday

Avoyelles Parish had only six new cases of COVID-19 out of 447 test results in Thursday's update from the state health department. The new cases were among 419 molecular tests. There were no new cases in the 28 rapid result tests.

The report increased the parish's pandemic totals to 3,865 cases -- 3400 confirmed by molecular tests and 465 diagnosed by rapid result rests -- and remained at 117 deaths (111 "confirmed" and six "probable").

COVID Act Now, a national online COVID analysis organization, downgraded Avoyelles status to "medium risk," indicating a "slow disease growth" in the parish. This is an improvement from the "high risk" designation it had and a vast improvement from the "critical" standing of earlier this year.

Avoyelles new cases per 100,000 pop. rate of 9.1 is the fourth lowest in the state. The rate reflects an average of 3.6 cases per day, with each case being multiplied by 2.5 to obtain a per 100,000 rate for comparison purposes. The parish's infection rate of 0.56 is 59th out of 64 parishes, which Act Now means the number of new cases in Avoyelles is decreasing. Act Now reports the parish's positive rate as 9.5 percent for the recent days. That is in contrast to the 26.3 percent the state reports for the seven days of Feb. 11-17, which included a Valentine's Day update with 213 new cases -- that turned out to be from the state prison in Cottonport, that had suffered an outbreak of the disease.

The state's pandemic totals on Thursday were 427,689 cases and 9,561 deaths.