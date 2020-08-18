Avoyelles has six new cases, one more death in Tuesday COVID update

Avoyelles had another day with less than 10 new cases, but as expected had one more death in the state Department of Health's update at noon Tuesday (Aug. 18).

As of today's report, Avoyelles has had six new cases, bring the total to 1,157 COVID infections, and 38 COVID-related deaths since March. The Tuesday numbers included 345 new tests, reflecting a positive rate of only 2.3 percent, to bring that total to 16,685.

Statewide there had been 139,125 case of COVID with 4,431 deaths as of the Tuesday update.