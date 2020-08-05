Avoyelles has six new cases, two more deaths to COVID

Avoyelles Parish's daily increase of COVID cases was only six in Wednesday's noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health, making the total 987 cases. The official death toll is 29, but parish officials indicated earlier this week there were apparently 30, which included two "probable" COVID deaths that were awaiting confirmation on cause of death.

While it is tempting to take a single-digit increase as a sign that the disease's presence is lessening, state officials have cautioned that a serious backlog in rests could result in lower daily numbers while those tests are processed.

Statewide there have been 125,943 identified cases of COVID since March. Approximately 50,000 of those are still active. There have been 3,978 COVID-related deaths.

Avoyelles' total number of tests increased by 81 since Tuesday, to 13,636. With six posiitives and 81 tests, the parish had a one-day positivity rate of 7.4 percent. Over the four months of the pandemic, 7.2 percent of tests have been positive.