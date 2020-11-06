Avoyelles has three new COVID cases in 284 tests in Nov. 6 report

Avoyelles Parish had another good report in Friday's COVID update from the state health department. With 284 test results, the parish had only three new cases -- a positive rate of just over 1 percent. There were no additional deaths since the Thursday update.

The pandemic total for the parish is 1,788 cases, 63 deaths and 30,295 tests. The state has had 186,695 cases and 5,787 deaths since the virus hit the state in March.