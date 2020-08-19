Avoyelles has two more deaths, 15 more cases in Wednesday COVID update

Avoyelles' increase in COVID numbers was back in double digits Wednesday as the state reported 15 new cases in the parish since Tuesday's report, making the five-month total for the pandemic 1,172. There were also two more COVID-related deaths in the parish, increasing the death toll to 40.

The state reports that 17 of the fatalities have been African Americans and 23 have been white. Blacks make up approximately 30 percent of the parish's population.

The state total as of noon Wednesday was 139,903 -- up 778 since Tuesday -- with 4,468 deaths, up by 37 overnight.