Avoyelles hit with 20 new COVID cases out of 95 tests in Tuesday update

After a day that saw one case in 44 tests, and several daily updates showing a decrease in the parish's COVID positivity rate, the persistent virus caught up to Avoyelles in Tuesday's update from the state health department.

The report based on 95 tests since the Monday update showed 20 new cases, with a balloon-busting 21 percent positivity for the one-day results. There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the parish.

The parish's pandemic totals as of Tuesday (Oct. 6) are 1,592 cases, 58 deaths and 24,635 tests.

The state had a good update with only 506 new cases, six additional deaths and 12,760 tests since Monday with a 3.9 percent one-day positivity rate. Since March the state has had 169,044 cases, 5,402 deaths and just over 2.4 million individuals tested.