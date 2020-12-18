Avoyelles hit with three more COVID deaths

The number of new COVID cases was less than 20, but Friday's update from the state health department included the sobering news of three more COVID-related deaths during the nine-month pandemic, bringing the number of fatalities to 81, with 78 "confirmed" by molecular tests and three diagnosed with antigen tests still considered to be probable for the virus.

There were 18 additional cases -- all "confirmed" since the Thursday report, raising the total number of cases since March to 2,443 (2,294 / 149).

The state totals for Friday are 282,434 cases (259,903 / 22,531) and 6,994 deaths (6664 / 330). .