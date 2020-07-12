Avoyelles now has 17 deaths, 482 cases

Avoyelles' COVID-related death toll rose by one, to 17, Sunday as the Crossroads Parish took another step towards 500 cases. As of noon today, the official total for the parish was 482 -- up seven from Saturday.

Louisiana had 78,122 cases and 3,308 deaths. The state begins a modified Phase 2 at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Under those tighter restrictions, face masks must be worn in public except for a few exceptions. Indoor gatherings are restricted to 50 people, as are outdoor gatherings is individuals are unable to remain six feet apart. The new order also closes all bars to on-premises consumption.