Avoyelles Parish has 'comeback' over COVID in weekend update

It will be a few weeks before Avoyelles Parish finds out the official positive rate for last week, but a perfect weekend update may have been enough to maintain the parish's streak of consecutive weeks with a positive rate below 5 percent streak.

With no new cases, no death and 306 test results, Avoyelles' Monday-to Sunday positive rate was just under 4.9 percent. The state uses a Thursday-to-Wednesday week for its official weekly positive rate.

Oct. 22-28 report will be released this Wednesday. The Oct. 29-Nov. 4 positive rate will be released Nov. 11.

It is hoped this past week's mini-spike was just a blip on the radar screen and that Sunday's report is more of an accurate picture of the presence of COVID in the community. Unfortunately, the reason the state looks at multiple daily reports is because a single day's results are not an accurate picture.

Over the past five weeks the parish has had weekly positive rates of 3.7, 5.0, 4.1, 4.2 and 4.4 percent. While we consider those "relatively" good rates because the state set 5 percent as a benchmark for reduced restrictions, Avoyelles is still considered "high" for COVID infection and at risk for a new outbreak.Online virus experts indicate a community is still at risk for a new spike if its positive rate is over 3 percent.

Elsewhere in the nation the virus is making an anticipated late-fall/early winter surge.